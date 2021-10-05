Trainer Adrian Nicholls looking at one more race for Mo Celita

This was the Adrian Nichollls-trained Mo Celita winning at Beverley in May.

ADRIAN Nicholls is considering one more run this season for his rags-to-riches filly Mo Celita, following her fine effort in defeat in the Prix de l’Abbaye sprint.

The three-year-old filly won a seller at Leicester on her first run for Nicholls in April – and has not stopped progressing since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the first of five straight wins, and she has subsequently won at Listed level in France before her undoubted career-best in Sunday’s Group One when fourth to A Case Of You at ParisLongchamp for owners David Howden and David Redvers.

The late Pat Eddery is the latest star to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

“She ran a blinder. I’m as proud as punch of her,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.

“Obviously there were Group One winners all around her, and you can’t ask for much else.

“I’m delighted, she keeps improving. She’s proven she can mix it with them. They were pretty much the best there is on offer, so it was great.”

As for the rest of the season, Nicholls said: “There’s a possibility of a race in France (Group Three Prix De Seine-Et-Oise over six furlongs at Chantilly) at the end of October.

“The owners were (also) keen to maybe have a look at Champions Day and the Sprint. It’s not definite. She would have to be supplemented, but the filly will tell us.”

That Ascot assignment on October 16 would mean a move back up to six furlongs – a distance over which she is a five-time winner. “She is effective over five, but I think six furlongs is her trip,” added Nicholls, who is already looking forward to Mo Celita’s four-year-old campaign.

“I think next year she will be a force to be reckoned with. She’s coming up the ranks quickly.

“It has all been a whirlwind for her this year. Next year we will be able to plan a bit more strategically. Obviously we didn’t know she was going to be as good as she has been.

“For a little yard like us, it’s unbelievable. With the sales coming up, you need to put yourself in the shop window.”

Meanwhile Alpinista will have next year’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on her agenda after veteran trainer Sir Mark Prescott confirmed she will stay in training.

Owned by Kirsten Rausing, the four-year-old Frankel filly has won Group Ones in Germany on her last two outings.

At Hoppegarten in August she had none other than subsequent Arc hero Torquator Tasso back in second.

The late Pat Eddery is the latest star to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

Eddery, who died in November 2015, was crowned champion jockey on 11 occasions between 1974 and 1996 and chalked up more than 6,000 winners during his illustrious riding career.

Among his 4,632 British wins – a figure exceeded only by the legendary Sir Gordon Richards (4,870) – were 14 Classics, including three Derby winners in Grundy, Golden Fleece and Quest For Fame.