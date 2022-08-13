Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Juddmonte-owned filly has won her last two outings, most recently at Group Two level, and is the sole French runner among 12 possibles in the Knavesmire feature.

Alpinista is aiming for a fifth Group One victory in a row having returned to action with a win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. Last year she beat subsequent Arc hero Torquator Tasso in Germany in her breakthrough top-level win.

She is owned by Kirsten Rausing who may also run the Ralph Beckett-trained Albaflora.

Going nap: Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista is aiming for a fifth Group 1 victory in a row in the Yorkshire Oaks at next week's Ebor meeting. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

In the absence of John and Thady Gosden’s Musidora Stakes winner Emily Upjohn, William Haggas’s Lilac Road, a course and distance winner this season, and Karl Burke’s Poptronic complete the British-based challenge.

Other notables include Jessica Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon, while Aidan O’Brien has Oaks winner Tuesday, looking to bounce back from her Irish Derby run, History and Emily Dickinson to chose from.

Burke’s impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised is the standout name among 18 in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.