Trainer Charlie Appleby has no complaints about Arc draw for Godolphin contenders

Charlie Appleby's Hurricane Lane bids to become the first St Leger winner to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

CHARLIE Appleby has no concerns over the draws for Adayar and Hurricane Lane ahead of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – the crown jewel of European racing – tomorrow.

Supplemented at a cost of 120,000 euros on Wednesday, Derby and King George hero Adayar will break from stall 11 under William Buick, with Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane in stall two for James Doyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appleby said of Adayar: “He’s drawn 11 of 15. Some people would be happier in a single figure, but personally on soft ground it doesn’t concern me and it doesn’t concern William. He’s comfortable to be put wherever William puts him.

Derby and King George hero Adayar, the mount of William Buick, heads the field for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

“When these jocks get on board in these types of races, game plans go out of the window.”

He added on Hurricane Lane: “He’s drawn two in a 15-runner Arc. On good ground single figures are the ones you want ideally. On soft ground it turns it more into an open field. It all depends on pace and there appears to be pace all over.

“There’s Mojo Star down there, Alenquer in the middle and the Japanese horse (Chrono Genesis) drawn 14 who can go forward. I think it’s something you just leave to the jocks on the day, I’ve always been a believer in that.”

The Newmarket trainer, who is enjoying a career-best campaign for Godolphin owner Sheikh Mohammed, said that both his contenders were in top shape as Hurricane Lane bids to become the first St Leger winner to land the Arc.

Trainer Charlie Appleby is double-handed in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

He added: “They were simple breezes. Adayar has not missed a beat since the minor setback (prior to the Arc trials earlier this month). I couldn’t be happier with his well-being.

“As for Hurricane Lane, I’m very pleased the way he has come out of the St Leger. He’s had a busy season, so it has been a simple prep to have him ready for the Arc.

“We know the soft ground is going to suit Hurricane Lane. But as a bonus, we know if it becomes a stamina-sapping Arc, he has already proven he has stamina in abundance. It’s a double positive for him.

“Adayar showed as a two-year-old he likes soft ground. In the King George, he showed his class, as the ground was plenty quick enough that day. We are certainly happier being on soft rather than quick ground going into an Arc.”

Charlie Appleby's Hurricane Lane bids to become the first St Leger winner to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

At the head of the market with Adayar is the Dermot Weld-trained Tarnawa, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf and the mount of Christophe Soumillon. She will be next to Hurricane Lane in stall three.

Another key player is the Aidan O’Brien-trained Snowfall, winner of the English and Irish Oaks. She will start from gate nine. O’Brien also runs Broome (stall seven) and last year’s star filly Love (four), with William Haggas’ Alenquer (eight) and the Richard Hannon-trained Mojo Star (one) completing the British and Irish challenge.