Trainer David Menuisier respects favourite Wonderful Tonight’s Lillie Langtree rivals

Jockey William Buick waves to the crowd after winning The Hardwicke Stakes on Wonderful Tonight during day five of Royal Ascot.

DAVID Menuisier is taking nothing for granted as top-class mare Wonderful Tonight prepares to line up in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes – Glorious Goodwood’s final day highlight.

Victorious in last season’s Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, she made a winning return in last month’s Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot under big race jockey William Buick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wonderful Tonight swerved the prestigious King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes a week ago when the forecast rain did not arrive – Buick ultimately won the celebrated contest on Derby hero Adayar.

Jockey William Buick waves to the crowd after winning The Hardwicke Stakes on Wonderful Tonight during day five of Royal Ascot.

And today’s rain-softenend ground at Goodwood should play to the filly’s strengths – even though she must concede 3lb to her rivals.

Menuisier said: “The opposition obviously is not the same as the King George, but they have to be respected.

“She’s the favourite and she should be, but we’re not going there thinking she’s a sure thing, nothing (else) can happen,” added the Sussex trainer.

“It’s a horse race, and we know Goodwood offers some upsets at times.

“It’s not a track where you want to be tanking too much, especially over a mile-six.

“There’s no certainty in life, apart from deaths and taxes - and that applies to any race, including this one.