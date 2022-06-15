Tyson Fury heading to Sheffield, Leeds and Bridlington as part of UK tour to meet fans

The events, billed as ‘Official After Party Tour’, are planned to be held across the world with a number of dates already confirmed for the UK.

Fury will be at Sheffield City Hall Oval later this month while venues are yet to be confirmed for his two Yorkshire dates in Bridlingon and Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from his stunning sixth round knockout of Dillian Whyte in front of 95,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April the Gypsy King will speak about his boxing life, his thrilling trilogy fights with Deontay Wilder and what happens next.

TYSON FURY: Is coming to Yorkshire three times on his UK tour. Picture: Getty Images.

Hosted by Gold Star Promotions fans will have an up-close and personal evening with the show featuring Q&As and photo opportunities, all in a party atmosphere with other special guests and DJs scheduled to be in attendance.

Fury said: “We’re going to have a party! This is a great way to meet my fans and share what I know about my incredible boxing career.

"The highs, the lows, the struggle, the hard work, it’s all made me the fighter I am and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"After a night of stories, memories and insights into the sport of boxing my fans will know so much more about me. It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to start the tour and see the world. ”

A spokesman for Gold Star Promotions said: “Tyson Fury is the biggest name in sport today. He is truly a one off both in and out of the ring.

"His inspiring story has earned him millions of fans around the world, something he is immensely proud of.