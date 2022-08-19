Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventh heaven: Alpinista won her first British Group 1 as she took the Darley Yorkshire Oaks under Luke Morris. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Alpinista dug deep to bring up a magnificent seventh straight victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

It was also the fifth time in a row the gutsy Kirsten Rousing-owned mare has triumphed at Group One level, with the success for the brave daughter of Frankel a first Group One on home soil for trainer Sir Mark Prescott since Marsha landed the Nunthorpe at the same track in 2017.

Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon and fellow raider La Petite Coco led the seven-strong field along in the early stages, with Luke Morris always in the slipstream of the leaders aboard the 7-4 favourite.

Brilliant feat: David O'Meara's Blue for You ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (second right) wins the Clipper Logistics (Heritage Handicap) at York. O'Meara also trraine dthe second and fourth horses home. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Magical Lagoon was the first to crack as the race developed in the straight and having beaten off the challenge of La Petite Coco with a furlong to go, Alpinista stuck her head out and battled to the line to repel Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday, who finished second at 7-2.

A winner at Saint-Cloud prior to this win on the Knavesmire, all roads now lead back to France for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Betfair and Paddy Power both leaving Alpinista unchanged in the market at 8-1.

“That (Arc) has always been her aim,” said Prescott. “Last year we rather patted ourselves on the back for being so clever winning three Group Ones in Germany, then when the one behind us (Torquator Tasso) came and won the Arc we rather felt we might not have been as clever as we thought we were! When she stayed in training this year that was always the aim.”

There was a Yorkshire one-two in the opening Sky Bet Lowther Stakes as Karl Burke’s Swingalong (25-1) ridden by Clifford Lee beat Kevin Ryan’s Queen Me under Tom Eaves.

In the swing: Swingalong ridden by jockey Clifford Lee (centre) wins the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, the opening race of day two at the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Burke’s hot favourite Dramatised came home in fifth.

Upper Helmsley’s David O’Meara trained three of the first four home in seven furlong Clipper Logistics Handicap.

Favourite Blue For You (11-2) prevailed despite trouble in running for Danny Tudhope, with veteran Escobar (28-1) and Adam Kirby second by a head with Orbaan in fourth for Jason Watson.

Malton trainer Richard Fahey’s The Platinum Queen leads the Yorkshire challenge in today’s 15-runner Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35), the feature race on day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

The filly is also a York winner already having taken a novice at the track by a considerable margin, after which she caught the eye again with a four-length rout in a conditions race at Goodwood.

Supplemented by owners Middleham Park Racing as a result, the two-year-old will be ridden by Hollie Doyle and bids to become the first two-year-old to win the race since Kingsgate Native in 2007 and as the only juvenile in the field and therefore entitled to carry a featherweight 8st 2lb.

“She’s in great form, she won great in her Listed race and she’s won three out of four, so she knows how to win,” Fahey said.

“It’s extremely game of the owners, I hope they get a run for their money – I’m sure they will.”

Nigel Tinkler’s Acklam Express, John Quinn’s Highfield Princess also go, along with Tim Easterby’s Winter Power.

She was an impressive one-and-a-quarter-length winner 12 months ago but has not shown the same form since, though Easterby maintains the filly will come to hand at the height of summer.

Second last year was Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana, who takes her chance again, with Julie Camacho’s Ainsdale the outsider. Royal Aclaim is another market fancy for James Tate who was raised near Tadcaster.

Brilliant stayer Stradivarius bids to become the winning-most horse of the modern era when he bids to win the £250,000 Lonsdale Cup for a fourth time (2.25).

John and Thady Gosden’s charge has also won three Yorkshire Cups in a six-race unbeaten run on the Knavesmire – level with Dakota Gold and Copper Knight.