​Undefeated Barnsley super middleweight Callum Simpson has signed an exclusive promotional agreement with Boxxer as he eyes more titles in 2023.

The Yorkshire powerhouse’s first contest under the deal will be on March 25 at the AO Arena Manchester in a bout which will air live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Simpson claimed the central area title in October last year with a second-round knockout of Ben Ridings. It was his 10th professional victory and eighth by way of knockout.

The 26-year-old turned professional in 2019 and trains at Dicky’s Gym in Batley, the former home of Leeds Warrior and former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

Barnsley boxer and Central Area super middleweight champion Callum Simpson. Picture: Karen Priestley.

Simpson was present when Liam Smith knocked out Chris Eubank Jr last month in Manchester and revealed that experience has increased his anticipation for more arena fights. He already has experience of big events, with his second bout in the paid ranks coming on the undercard of Warrington’s world title defence against Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht in October 2019 at the Leeds Arena.

The central area belt was the first Simpson won in the professional ranks with the English title the next strap he is targeting as he put the domestic super-middleweight division “on notice”.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Boxxer stable,” said Simpson.

"I was blown away when I visited the Simpson vs Eubank event with my manager and ever since that night I’ve thought of nothing but walking out into an arena like that. It was incredible.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Boxing promoter Ben Shalom speaks to the media during a press conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on January 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I think the fans are really going to like my style.

"I’ve knocked out my last eight opponents and the last five haven’t gone past the second round – I like to get the job done quickly.

“I’m the current central area champion and I’m looking to collect more belts this year. So everyone in the super-middleweight division, I’m putting you all on notice!”

Boxxer CEO and founder Ben Shalom is excited by Simpson’s potential and believes he will be a “huge hit” with UK fight fans.

“There’s been a lot of talk in British boxing about Callum Simpson,” added Shalom.

"He’s a crowd-pleasing fighter with potential to go far. He has a big fanbase in his hometown of Barnsley and we think he’ll be a huge hit with fans across the UK and beyond.