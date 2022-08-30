US Open: Kyle Edmund endures tough return to grand slams after straight sets defeat to Casper Ruud

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NO GO: Kyle Edmund returns a shot to Casper Ruud during the first round of their US Open clash which the Norwegian won in straight sets at Flushing Meadow Picture: AP/Mary Altaffer

Edmund had not played a singles match at any of tennis’ biggest events since the US Open in 2020, after which he underwent three knee operations before finally making his return earlier this summer.

He was given a very tough draw against French Open finalist Ruud, who is a contender for the title, and came up short in a 6-3 7-5 6-2 defeat in sweltering conditions at Flushing Meadows.

But Edmund, from Beverley, should feel encouraged that he is not too far away as he treads the long road back to what he hopes will be a return to the higher echelons of the game.

Casper Ruud hits a return to US Open first round singles opponent Kyle Edmund at Flushing Meadow on Monday. Picture: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

“It wasn’t too bad,” said the Yorkshireman. “The conditions were tough today, hot and humid, but overall it’s one of them where maybe what I felt going in was what happened.

“At certain times I’d like to have done stuff better and need to do stuff better but at the same time there are some positives to take considering the moment I’m in right now. I don’t want to lose first round all the time but, considering where I’ve been, it’s OK.”

Ranked as high as 14th in the world in 2018, the year he also made the semi-finals of the Australian Open, Edmund had been troubled by the knee issue for some time before deciding he needed to step away from the court.

The former British No 1’s big weapon, his thumping forehand, was still very much in evidence as he took on Ruud, but the Norwegian has firepower of his own.

After losing the opening set, Edmund threatened a comeback when he fought back from a break down to make it 5-5 in the second.

But the 27-year-old could not find the dominance on serve that he needed and was ultimately too error prone to really trouble Ruud.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev was first out on Arthur Ashe Stadium and he made short work of American Stefan Kozlov.

Medvedev, one of five men who could end the tournament at world No 1, dropped just six games in a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victory.

The first big shock of the tournament saw seventh seed Simona Halep knocked out by Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.

The 20-year-old, who was Wimbledon girls’ champion in 2019, wore a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on her chest and made a heart shape around it at the end of her 6-2 0-6 6-4 victory.