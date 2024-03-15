Veteran greyhound trainer qualifies four for a major final

A Yorkshire greyhound trainer has broken new ground by qualifying four of his dogs for a major competition final at Nottingham Stadium next week – and they’re all littermates!

Kevin Ferguson retired from his career as a bricklayer to train six greyhounds with wife Jackie and daughter Eleanor after a lifetime following the sport across the region’s former independent venues.

Now, he’s on the brink of winning one of UK greyhound racing’s most prestigious competitions – the BGBF British Breeders Stakes – with four kennel stars he raised from birth.

Jackie Ferguson (left) and daughter Eleanor with their star greyhounds!

Acomb Alfie, Acomb Felix, Acomb Irene and Acomb Johnny were born in March 2021 and sired by English Greyhound Derby finalist Hiya Butt with their mum – Acomb Ruby – another greyhound proudly bred and reared by Kevin.

The quartet will be joined by Newcastle-based Jimmy Fenwick’s pair Coppice Gracie and Tickets Bullet – the former being the favourite to win the race outright.

Category One finals represent the highest level of UK greyhound racing. And while Kevin has reached such races before at tracks including Swindon and Sheffield, nothing has compared to running four of his own dogs in such a prestigious event.

“We were confident of reaching the final with at least one of our greyhounds,” said Kevin. “But to qualify four is amazing, especially as they’re all from the same litter.

“On paper, we’re still up against it. Coppice Gracie has shown what she’s capable of and sets the benchmark. But we have to travel with confidence.”

Fastest to qualify for Kevin in last week’s semi finals was Acomb Felix, who finished the 500m trip behind Coppice Gracie in 30.26 seconds – an average speed of 36.96mph.

Kevin described Felix as one of the fastest greyhounds in his kennel, but had some reservations whether the 500m trip would play to his strengths.

“He’s a very pacey greyhound,” said Kevin. “But he might want a slightly shorter trip. Alfie has been a wonderful greyhound for us and actually ran in this very final twelve months ago.

“Irene is improving with every run having come out of season and is open to improvement while Johnny has just got better with age, although he’s more of a sprinter.

“It’d be a dream come true to win a Category One final, so fingers crossed we can make it happen!”