Vicki Oyesola pens new deal at Leeds Rhinos Netball for 2022 season

STAYING ON: Vicki Oyesola will be staying at Leeds Rhinos for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season. Picture: Chloe Knott/Getty Images.

Oyesola, 23, joined the Rhinos last season and was an ever present during their debut campaign, making 20 appearances and featuring in the finals weekend.

The versatile defender now has six caps since making her Roses debut in 2017 and this year was selected by England Netball for the Vitality Roses programme ahead of the 2021-22 international season and was part of the squad for the recent New Zealand tour.

“I’m really excited to be continuing with the Rhinos for another season,” said Oyesola of her new deal. “I thought that we built a great culture so I am looking forward to continuing that.

NEW DEAL: Leeds Rhinos' Vicki Oyesola has signed a new deal for 2022. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

“We made a good foundation last season so we have got something to build off and I think it’s really important that we retain what we can from last season to help with the momentum for next year.

“The team culture was something that influenced my decision to stay, we were well on our way to doing something big last season and I think a few more months and hours of training together we will be able to create something special.

“Making the finals weekend was a highlight last season, particularly given everything we went through as a team.”

The former Mavericks and Loughborough Lightning player recently graduated from Loughborough University with a Masters in mechanical engineering and the Londoner insists all her focus this year will be on her netball.

She added: “I graduated University in the summer so for now I will be concentrating on my netball with England and the Rhinos. I’ve had a year in Leeds but not had a chance to really experience the Leeds and Yorkshire fans, so we are all excited to be bringing Superleague netball back to Yorkshire for the fans to enjoy.”

Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball’s franchise director, said: “To have a player with Vicki’s experience, talent and understanding of the game commit her future to the Rhinos is significant for our club.