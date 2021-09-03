W Series horror crash: Sarah Moore opens up about surviving six-car crash at Spa

Sarah Moore of Great Britain survived a frightening crash at Spa last weekend (Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Harrogate’s Sarah Moore is recounting the horror six-car crash from last weekend’s W Series qualifying in Spa, Belgium.

The 27-year-old was one of a number of drivers who saw their cars spin out of control on the same corner where Anthoine Hubert, the French F2 who driver died following a fatal accident at the circuit.

Flowers had been laid in memory of the 22-year-old, who is still fondly remembered by those within the sport.

W Series racing driver Abbie Eaton from Hull was also involved in the crash at Spa (Picture: Getty Images)

Moore was the first driver involved in Saturday’s pile-up as her car spun out of control and crashed into the barrier. Other drivers experienced the same loss of control, with competitors colliding at speeds of more than 100mph.

“I am feeling much better now. Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday was pretty tough,” Moore told The Yorkshire Post.

“I remember the first part quite clearly and then after I spun around, I knew everyone else was coming so I just shut my eyes.

“I remember little flashbacks from what happened and I only properly opened my eyes again when everything went still.

“We are still not sure what caused it because it wasn’t just me that spun on that part of the track. It had been raining on and off throughout the day, so there is the possibility there could have been some water that got on our tyres. But we are still not sure exactly what it was.”

W Series chief executive Catherine Bond Muir admitted there could have been “multiple deaths” if the halos – a safety device designed to protect the heads of drivers – had not been on the cars.

Two drivers were hospitalised but Moore was able to get on the track and race the following day.

Her Yorkshire compatriot on the circuit, Abbie Eaton, was also involved in the crash with her car flying over the top of Moore.

The Hull-born driver’s wheel hit Moore’s halo, with the safety device protecting the Harrogate racer from a fatal accident.

“I am very thankful. The halo on the cars saved a lot of us, probably all of us actually, that were involved in the crash,” added Moore.

“For myself, Abbie [Eaton] came over the top of my car and the wheel of her car hit the halo and it damaged the plastic part on top of my helmet.

“The halo saved me from having a big blow to the head. I am very thankful for that. The helmets are made to the highest standard and when accidents like that happen it goes to show why all these things were brought in.”