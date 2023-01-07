Leeds Tykes resume their National One campaign at Cinderford today still unsure as to what they need to avoid relegation.

Leeds Tykes head coach Jon Callard takes his team to Cinderford (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Jon Callard’s Tykes currently sit second bottom of the third tier with three wins to their name, a better record than only Hull, and yet no one in the division knows how many teams will be relegated come the end of the season.

Such a reality is nothing new in rugby when regionalised divisions come into play below the third tier, but this year’s picture is further muddied by the financial problems at Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester.

Wasps are set to play in the Championship next year but Worcester still need a rescue package to be put in place.

It leaves Callard and his Tykes to focus solely on results.

”Nothing seems to be coming out, we don’t know what’s happening with Worcester and Wasps and the knock-on effect of that, all we can do is prepare for each game and try and win each game,” said Callard, ahead of the trip to fifth-placed Cinderford.

“We go to Cinderford, traditionally very tough at home, they’ve got very good set-piece, very good up front, so we’ve got our work cut out for us, but if you go in there with a mentality of just turning up to make up the numbers then you’re going to get a hiding.

“We’re going in to make a fist fight of it, it’s what we’ll always do as Tykes.”

Despite their perilous position, Callard is confident his team is on the rise.

“We’ve pushed a lot of the big boys close; Sale, Cambridge, Birmingham Moseley, Cinderford at home, Rams at home,” he said.

“We’re learning all the time and the experiences are making us better for the next game.

“If we can keep the group of players together and keep the enthusiasm then it won’t be long before we start winning a few more than we lose.