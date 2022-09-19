The 34-year-old from Sheffield was chasing his first win on the PGA Tour since his breakthrough major win at the Masters in 2016, and held a one-shot lead at the season-opening Fortinet Championship in California standing on 18th tee of the final round.

And even as defending champion Max Homa improbably chipped in on 18, Willett – who was chuckling at his playing partner’s timing - still had a four-foot birdie putt to win the tournament.

But he missed that and the resulting five-footer coming back that would have at least forced a play-off, to finish second.

“We'll live to fight another day,” said Willett, who took the defeat in good humour.

“It’s a shame with how it finished but I’m pretty sure those are the only short putts I’ve missed all week. Just a shame to do it when I did.

"It’s one of those things. At times you wish you could rewind time.

"I expected him to chip it in but it’s still a shock when it happens.

Max Homa of the United States hugs Danny Willett of England after winning the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 18, 2022 in Napa, California. (Picture: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

"Max played well, we both played well today to be fair, it’s a shame to finish how it did.

"We learn from it and move on. It was a good week though, I was in contention basically from Friday.”

Willett could only laugh at his nightmare finish as he shook hands with Homa, who said: “The last three minutes are kind of a blur.

“I played solid – Danny and Justin (Lower) both played well but that was a wild finish.