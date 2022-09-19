Watch: Danny Willett loses PGA Tour event by three-putting final hole
Danny Willett says he will ‘live to fight another day’ after squandering the chance of a first win on American soil at the 72nd hole on Sunday night.
The 34-year-old from Sheffield was chasing his first win on the PGA Tour since his breakthrough major win at the Masters in 2016, and held a one-shot lead at the season-opening Fortinet Championship in California standing on 18th tee of the final round.
And even as defending champion Max Homa improbably chipped in on 18, Willett – who was chuckling at his playing partner’s timing - still had a four-foot birdie putt to win the tournament.
But he missed that and the resulting five-footer coming back that would have at least forced a play-off, to finish second.
“We'll live to fight another day,” said Willett, who took the defeat in good humour.
“It’s a shame with how it finished but I’m pretty sure those are the only short putts I’ve missed all week. Just a shame to do it when I did.
"It’s one of those things. At times you wish you could rewind time.
"I expected him to chip it in but it’s still a shock when it happens.
"Max played well, we both played well today to be fair, it’s a shame to finish how it did.
"We learn from it and move on. It was a good week though, I was in contention basically from Friday.”
Willett could only laugh at his nightmare finish as he shook hands with Homa, who said: “The last three minutes are kind of a blur.
“I played solid – Danny and Justin (Lower) both played well but that was a wild finish.
"It felt like I’d not had any luck all week.”