Hensy Sako only stands at 6ft 1in – small for a basketball player – and yet on Sunday he proved to be the best slam dunker in the BBL.

Sheffield Sharks’ British-born point guard beat some of the British Basketball League’s big man with an expert demonstration of dunking to win the Slam Dunk contest at the BBL Cup final day in Birmingham.

Sako overcame Plymouth City Patriots forward James Hawthorne Jr. 47-38 in the final round to win the trophy in front of a vocal sell-out crowd that roared on all contestants.

“I had a gameplan, and for me the most important thing for me was to get to the final,” said Sako, who joined the Sharks in the summer and spent time studying and playing at Sheffield College.

Hensy Sako of Sheffield Sharks on his way to winning the BBL Slam Dunk contest (Picture: courtesy of BBL via LS Media / Luke Simcock)

“In the final I knew my opponent would get tired so I thought I could do two hard dunks in the first round and in the final maybe do something a bit easier.

“Doing what I do and putting on a show in front of this atmosphere though was amazing and it was a honour to be here in front of this crowd.”

His Sheffield Sharks team-mate Marcus Delpeche and Cheshire Phoenix Maceo jack entertained and wowed the fans with their high-flying antics, but came up short in the first round.

Amongst Sako’s highlights was a one-handed slam over three fans in attendance that got the only perfect score of the contest.

Hensy Sako of Sheffield Sharks won the BBL Slam Dunk contest (Picture: courtesy of BBL via LS Media / Luke Simcock)

Needing just 12 to win, Sako won it with a high-flying two-hand dunk.

Video courtesy of British Basketball League