Watch: Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick rocks Blades shirt at PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open

Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 12, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

And the red and white football strip served the 27-year-old from Sheffield well as he shot a round of 67 to move to eight under par after three rounds at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Fitpatrick’s round of the week, and third under par, leaves him six shots off the lead held by Sahith Theegala with defending champion one shot back and another Ryder Cup player Xander Schauffele one shot further back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitzpatrick tweeted: “Spreading a bit of @SheffieldUnited around Arizona. UTB!