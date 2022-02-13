Watch: Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick rocks Blades shirt at PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open

And the red and white football strip served the 27-year-old from Sheffield well as he shot a round of 67 to move to eight under par after three rounds at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.
Fitpatrick’s round of the week, and third under par, leaves him six shots off the lead held by Sahith Theegala with defending champion one shot back and another Ryder Cup player Xander Schauffele one shot further back.
Fitzpatrick tweeted: “Spreading a bit of @SheffieldUnited around Arizona. UTB!
“Closest I’ll ever get to wearing this shirt on grass!!” ⚔️