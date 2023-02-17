Josh Warrington will be keeping a keen eye on Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight title defence against Mauricio Lara with the Leeds Warrior one of the frontrunners to fight the winner.

Lara and Warrington have fought each other on two previous occasions, with the Mexican handing Warrington his first career loss in February 2021 before a technical draw prematurely ended their rematch at Headingley seven months later.

If Wood retains his title, he says Warrington is the main candidate to fight him next while Michael Conlan or Alberto Lopez are also potential opponents for a contest at the City Ground.

Wood told Warrington on the touchline of the City Ground earlier this month: "I am going to clear up this mess you have made with this Mexican and then we are going to have it here.”

HARLOW, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Boxer Leigh Wood during a media boxing workout at Ben Davison Performance Centre on January 30, 2023 in Harlow, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Warrington lost his IBF featherweight title in December as he suffered a shock loss to Lopez at the Leeds Arena. He admits he has mixed emotions about who he wants to win between Wood and Lara in Nottingham on Saturday night.

"I want Leigh to do the business, so we can set up a big domestic fight. Coming into another stadium, away from Leeds, it would be absolutely fantastic,” he said.

"But I also don't want him to win because I want the third [fight] against Lara. Either way, what a fight [against Wood] it would be."

Lara is also open for a trilogy fight with Warrington as he said earlier this week: “Lara is coming for him and I will destroy him.”