'We were robbed' - Sheffield Tigers Speedway boss blasts referees after Premiership Grand Final defeat to Belle Vue Aces

Tigers were seeking their first Premiership title at a jam-packed Owlerton Stadium on Thursday night, as they sought to overturn a 12-point deficit from the first leg of the Premiership Grand Final against Belle Vue Aces.

They almost did so, winning the second leg by 10 points, but it was decisions made in the early heats that left team manager Stead fuming.

Tigers rider Adam Ellis was controversially thrown out of Heat Three, despite being ahead of his Belle Vue opponent Tom Brennan who was already unsettled into bend two.

Stead said: “We were robbed. Some of the refereeing decisions over the two legs, in my opinion, have been horrendous and ultimately that’s what’s cost us.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the boys, they’ve given it absolutely everything.

“Unfortunately, the team have been robbed and the Sheffield supporters have been robbed of at least a grand finale in Heat 15 because it really could’ve gone down to that.

“I would’ve been quite happy seeing the lads battle it out for the win and I would’ve taken it on the chin at that point if we weren’t good enough.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) were beaten in the final by Belle Vue Aces. (Picture: Marie Caley)

“But I felt we were good enough and it’s just some poor decisions have gone against us and cost us. It’s a real shame that this Grand Final will be left with people talking about refereeing decisions.”