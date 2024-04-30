Wetherby RUFC achieves historic promotion to North East 2

Wetherby RUFC have always been famous for their strong junior section but in years gone by the better quality junior players have been tempted away to neighbouring clubs like Harrogate and Otley, clubs with deeper pockets and arguably stronger rugby history. The leadership team at Wetherby were constantly frustrated by this and put a plan together in 2012 that set the ambition for the club and paved the way for the success that was to follow. Promotion to Yorkshire 2 within 5 years was the goal. Improve the coaching provision, retain players with the promise of higher league rugby and make the player experience the best it can be. What followed was even beyond the committee’s ambition. Wetherby achieved this goal and went on to win Club of the Year at the National Rugby Awards at Twickenham for two seasons unbeaten and back to back promotions. The feel good factor was back at Grange Park.

Through retaining players, Wetherby found themselves nearly every week with 13 of the 18 man squad coming from within their junior ranks. Supported by a strong, high performing 2nd team that again was 80 per cent home grown players, Wetherby built player numbers with a seamless connection between both teams.

In comment, Jonathan Hirst, Chairman said, “In what is my last year as Chairman, having served as junior and senior chairman over the past 12 years, this is the best news I could have hoped for. I have come to know these lads, most of whom have come through the junior sections, and have seen them grow into high performing rugby players under Evan’s leadership. I never had any doubt that they were good enough to gain promotion, nor did I lack any belief that Wetherby RUFC deserves to be in North East 2 or beyond given the amazing work the junior coaches do to develop their players and the set up we have at Grange Park. The camaraderie between the players goes back to when they were kids and I strongly believe that this is what separates us from many other clubs. And it is what will fuel our success in the coming years.

