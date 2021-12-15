Wetherby ticket sales still suspended as Burrow Seven makes debut at Catterick

Special day: Rob Burrow (second right) with his former Leeds team-mate Barrie McDermott, family, friends and connections during the trophy presentation for the Rob Burrow Is A Legend! Juvenile Hurdle at Catterick racecourse. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

The West Yorkshire track hope to have an update on Thursday 16 December at the latest but, following the announcement by the Prime Minister last week, and publication of the Government’s Plan B guidance and protocols, the track currently awaits approval of their revised operational plans by the Local Authority.

The two-day meeting scheduled for Boxing Day, Sunday 26 December, and Monday 27 December, features the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase and those customers who have pre-booked tickets will be contacted via email to advise them on the protocols for Christmas as soon as possible.

In a post on Twitter, Wetherby Racecourse stated: “Obviously our main priority is protecting the health of all racecourse attendees and minimising the risk of Covid-related disruption and we would like to thank you for your continued co-operation during what is increasingly becoming a complex and difficult situation.

On parade: Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow watches Burrow Seven in the parade ring ahead of his course debut. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

“We kindly request that you please bear with us and do not telephone or email the Racecourse Office for any further information, as our Office team will not have anything additional to tell you at this time.”

Meanwhile, Rob Burrow watched on as Burrow Seven shaped with significant promise when fifth on his long-awaited racecourse debut at Catterick.

The four-year-old gelding is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, which was launched in November 2020 to raise money for the former rugby league star’s motor neurone disease Fight Back Fund.

Profits raised from the club are split equally between the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charities, with funds raised so far totalling more than £100,000.

Decent effort: Burrow Seven and jockey Oakley Brown (right) after finishing fifth in the Racing Again 28th December Open National Hunt Flat Race at Catterick racecourse. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, Burrow Seven was a 5-1 shot for his first competitive appearance in the Racing Again 28th December Open NH Flat Race under 5lb claimer Oakley Brown.

With Burrow making the trip with his family to North Yorkshire to watch the race, the four-year-old looked to be struggling turning for home but finished to good effect to be beaten less than 10 lengths.

Burrow said: “It’s been amazing to finally watch Burrow Seven race. We’ve all waited a long time for this day and it was great to have my mum, sisters and Barrie (McDermott, former Leeds Rhinos teammate and Burrow Seven brand ambassador) watching with me, together with lots of Burrow racing club members.

“We’re delighted he came in fifth - our trainer Jedd (O’Keefe) said Burrow Seven is sure to improve so we’re already looking forward to future races.”

Going clear: Inca Prince ridden by Jamie Hamilton, in colours not dissimilar to Rob Burrow's Leeds Rhinos shirt, clears a fence before going to win the Rob Burrow Is A Legend! Juvenile Hurdle at Catterick racecourse. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Burrow Racing Club manager Phil Hawthorn said: Burrow Seven gave a very promising run, it was his first day at school and he’ll learn a lot from the experience.

“The trip was probably a bit on the sharp side, but he really stayed on well at the end. Everybody was really happy with the race and we’re already looking forward to his next run.”