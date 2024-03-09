DERBY DUEL: Action from the previous clash between Leeds Tykes and Wharfedale, which the hosts won 20-8. Picture courtesy of Wharfedale RUFC

National League Two leaders Leeds Tykes have adopted a similar approach when gearing up for this month’s series of blockbuster fixtures, with their players undertaking an extra heavy workload on the training pitch since the Christmas break.

Leeds general manager Jake Brady believes such efforts have put his unbeaten side in good stead ahead of today’s visit to fourth-placed Wharfedale.

“We’re looking forward to getting stuck into this game and this month,” Brady told The Yorkshire Post.

BIG GAME: Jake Brady, Leeds Tykes player and general manager. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I think we are in a really good place.

“The coaching team have done a really good job of planning ahead and having an idea out there about where we want to be this month.

“We want to be a team who score a lot of points and don’t give the opposition any chances.

“If you look at it through those metrics, we’re in a much better place now than we were in December.

“We’re a much stronger team all around and we have more strings to our bow.”

The Tykes enjoyed a rare free weekend during the last round of fixtures, allowing the former Premiership club to recuperate following a rampant season so far.

Their 57-13 demolition of second-bottom Billingham at the end of February means the West Yorkshire side have won every game up until this point in the term – dropping only one try bonus point last time out against today’s opponents.

Given this rare blot on the record, Brady insists the visitors are aware of Wharfedale’s credentials as a mean defensive outfit – with the clash expected to be Leeds’ toughest remaining test, aside from their upcoming journey to second-placed Rotherham Titans.

He added: “Defensively, we expect a lot from them.

“They’re obviously the only team this season that has stopped us from scoring a try bonus point, so we’re expecting them to be tough to break down. They’re also going to be full of emotion, and I think the first 20 minutes are going to be quite brutal.

“We’re both proud Yorkshire clubs and we’re both going to want to win the game.

“It’s one of those mouth-watering derbies we’ve been lucky to have this year.”

Across the River Wharfe, the Green Machine are hoping to take November’s 20-8 defeat one step further today at The Avenue.

Last weekend’s tight 18-17 home victory over seventh-placed Tynedale means the North Yorkshire club currently sit healthily within the top four, four points ahead of Fylde.

Player-coach Jake Armstrong knows his side’s defensive line must be at their best to damage the visitors’ title prospects and significantly aid their own desire for a high-placed finish.

“Our defence will be massively important,” Armstrong said.

“They’ve got strong ball carriers, quick wingers, and intelligent backs, so there’s certainly a challenge for our defence.

“We know their coach watched our game at the weekend and I think there was some chat that he’d mentioned in the press that Wharfedale is the hardest game they’ve had this season.