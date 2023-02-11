What channel is the Super Bowl between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on

If you’ve never stayed up to watch a Super Bowl, this year’s 57th edition of America’s grandest sporting spectacle might just be the matchup to tempt you.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles will play in his first Super Bowl (Picture: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In the red corner is the Kansas City Chiefs led by their once-in-a-generation quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Why is he once-in-a-generation? Because he can make throws no other quarterback has made before. He can escape pressure from blitzing defences, and on Thursday he was named the NFL’s most valuable player (player of the year) for a second time.

In the green corner are the Philadelphia Eagles who have a star quarterback of their own in Jalen Hurts. While this is Mahomes’ third Super Bowl in four years with the Chiefs, this is Hurts’ first with the Eagles after a breakout year for the signal caller.

Both men have weapons aplenty to aim for – Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and AJ Brown for the Eagles - and are going against high-calibre defences.

It is a game that has all the hallmarks of a vintage Super Bowl, one that will be decided by the last quarterback to have the ball in his hands as time expires. That will be around 3am on Monday morning UK time. Kick-off is 11.25pm.

Once upon a time the Super Bowl was the only full game screened live on UK television during an NFL season. Now it airs on three channels, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL and ITV1, as well as on BBC Radio5 Live, while there can be as many as five full games a week now broadcast live.

