In an action-packed evening, Ebanie Bridges will defend her IBF bantamweight belt against Shannon O'Connell while a host of Yorkshire fighters will feature on the undercard.
The boxing will pause between 7pm and 9pm for England’s World Cup quarter-final against France in Qatar with the match to be screened live at the Leeds Arena. The boxing will resume from 9pm, depending on extra time and penalties.
Ahead of Warrington’s first title defence since beating Kiko Martinez in March, here’s everything you need to know.
What time does it start?
The main ring-walks are expected to begin at around 10.35pm, although that is subject to delay based on the length of England’s game against France and how long the earlier fights last.
How can I watch?
DAZN has exclusive rights for the bout. A subscription costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at anytime. The streaming service is available on desktop at DAZN.com but can also be streamed via mobiles, games consoles and through Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV sticks. For a full list of devices supported on DAZN, click HERE.
Where is the fight?
The contest takes place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Full card and running order
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez; For Warrington's IBF world featherweight title
Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O'Connell; For Bridges' IBF women's world bantamweight title
Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves; Middleweight
James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington; Light middleweight
Hopey Price vs. Sofiane Takoucht; Super bantamweight
Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg; Women's super bantamweight
Junaid Bostan vs. Aljaz Venko; Light middleweight
Calum French vs. Kurt Jackson; Lightweight
Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold; Women's lightweight
Cory O'Regan vs. Jordan Ellison; Lightweight
Mali Wright vs. TBA; Light heavyweight
Koby McNamara vs. Nabil Ahmed; Bantamweight