What time is Anthony Joshua's ring-walk? How can I watch AJ v Usyk 2? When is Callum Smith fighting?
Anthony Joshua faces reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk in a world heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah on Saturday night.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated second meeting, The Yorkshire Post runs through everything you need to know about the fight.
How can I watch?
The event will start at 6pm and is exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.
The fight and the undercard bouts can be viewed on the PPV platform for the price of £26.95 for UK customers.
When is the ring-walk for the main event?
The ring-walks for the rematch are scheduled for just before 11pm in the UK. Saudi Arabia, where the fight is being staged, is two hours ahead of the UK so the action at local time won’t start until well after midnight.
Who is on the undercard?
There is an extensive undercard preceding Joshua’s bid to regain his heavyweight titles.
Filip Hrgovic faces Zhilei Zhang in an IBF final eliminator in the last fight before the main event while Liverpool boxer Callum Smith faces Mathieu Bauderlique in a title eliminator in the third to last bout.
Full undercard
Filip Hrgovic v Zhilei Zhang
Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique
Badou Jack v Richard Rivera
Ramla Ali v Crystal Garcia Nova
Andrew Tabiti v James Wilson
Daniel Lapin v Jozef Jurko
Ziyad Almaayouf v Jose Alatorre
Ben Whittaker v Petar Nosic
Bader Samreen v Fuad Tarverdi
Rasheed Belhasa v Traycho Georgiev
What has been said?
Joshua accepts his career is on the line when he faces Usyk. The fight was delayed by Russia’s invasion of Usyk’s native Ukraine as Joshua attempts to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to his rival on a passive night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago.
That decisive points decision registered his second professional defeat, having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and another setback would place him on the periphery as Usyk and Tyson Fury battle it out as the division’s elite.
Even if he uses more effective tactics, few are backing Joshua to prevail at the 10,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Arena and the 32-year-old has already suggested he could walk away from the sport if he falls to Usyk once more.
“Everything is at stake. It’s a big fight, it’s a big night,” said Joshua.
“The heavyweight championship of the world is on the line, so it’s big. It’s a must win because I don’t want to walk away. Let’s get the job done.
“Being underdog is fun because the pressure has challenged me a lot. When I was winning, boxing’s great and life is good.
“Now being in this position makes you realise what this game is about. Now I’m fighting under the pressure of challenging myself personally because I want to do well.
“A lot of people get knocked down when it doesn’t go well and then the challenge is to bring themselves back up to where they were.
“I always stay in good spirits, so the challenge for me has actually been to elevate my spirits past where I was.”
Tale of the tape
|Usyk
|v
|Joshua
|35
|Age
|32
|19
|Fights
|26
|19
|Wins
|24
|13
|KOs
|22
|0
|Draws
|0
|0
|Losses
|2
|156
|Rounds boxed
|124
|6ft 3in
|Height
|6ft 6in
|Southpaw
|Stance
|Orthodox
|78in/198cm
|Reach
|82in/208cm
|15st 11lbs 9oz
|Weight
|17st, 6lbs and 8oz