What time is Anthony Joshua's ring-walk? How can I watch AJ v Usyk 2? When is Callum Smith fighting?

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 19: Oleksandr Usyk (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) shake hands as Eddie Hearn, Boxing promoter of Matchroom boxing and Robert Garcia, head coach of Anthony Joshua look on during the Weigh-In for Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua Rage on the Red Sea event at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 19, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Ahead of the highly-anticipated second meeting, The Yorkshire Post runs through everything you need to know about the fight.

How can I watch?

The event will start at 6pm and is exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk gestures as he holds a belt during a public weighing ahead of the heavyweight boxing rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles between Usyk and Britain's Anthony Joshua, in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, on August 19, 2022. - The match, billed as Rage on the Red Sea, is set to take place on August 20, 2022, at the Jeddah Super Dome. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The fight and the undercard bouts can be viewed on the PPV platform for the price of £26.95 for UK customers.

When is the ring-walk for the main event?

The ring-walks for the rematch are scheduled for just before 11pm in the UK. Saudi Arabia, where the fight is being staged, is two hours ahead of the UK so the action at local time won’t start until well after midnight.

Who is on the undercard?

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 19: Anthony Joshua and their coach Robert Garcia react after the Weigh-In for Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua Rage on the Red Sea event at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 19, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

There is an extensive undercard preceding Joshua’s bid to regain his heavyweight titles.

Filip Hrgovic faces Zhilei Zhang in an IBF final eliminator in the last fight before the main event while Liverpool boxer Callum Smith faces Mathieu Bauderlique in a title eliminator in the third to last bout.

Full undercard

Filip Hrgovic v Zhilei Zhang

Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique

Badou Jack v Richard Rivera

Ramla Ali v Crystal Garcia Nova

Andrew Tabiti v James Wilson

Daniel Lapin v Jozef Jurko

Ziyad Almaayouf v Jose Alatorre

Ben Whittaker v Petar Nosic

Bader Samreen v Fuad Tarverdi

Rasheed Belhasa v Traycho Georgiev

What has been said?

Joshua accepts his career is on the line when he faces Usyk. The fight was delayed by Russia’s invasion of Usyk’s native Ukraine as Joshua attempts to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to his rival on a passive night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago.

That decisive points decision registered his second professional defeat, having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and another setback would place him on the periphery as Usyk and Tyson Fury battle it out as the division’s elite.

Even if he uses more effective tactics, few are backing Joshua to prevail at the 10,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Arena and the 32-year-old has already suggested he could walk away from the sport if he falls to Usyk once more.

“Everything is at stake. It’s a big fight, it’s a big night,” said Joshua.

“The heavyweight championship of the world is on the line, so it’s big. It’s a must win because I don’t want to walk away. Let’s get the job done.

“Being underdog is fun because the pressure has challenged me a lot. When I was winning, boxing’s great and life is good.

“Now being in this position makes you realise what this game is about. Now I’m fighting under the pressure of challenging myself personally because I want to do well.

“A lot of people get knocked down when it doesn’t go well and then the challenge is to bring themselves back up to where they were.

“I always stay in good spirits, so the challenge for me has actually been to elevate my spirits past where I was.”

Tale of the tape