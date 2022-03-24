CHAMPION AND CHALLENGER: Josh Warrington, right, takes on Kiko Martinez for the IBF title on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

The Leeds Warrior was crowned IBF king with a thrilling win over Lee Selby at Elland Road in 2018 but vacated the belt at the beginning of last year.

Kiko Martinez became a two-weight world champion as he knocked out Kid Galahad in November to became IBF champion. He will now put his belt on the line against Warrington at the Leeds Arena on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time is the ring-walk and how can I watch?

The ring-walks for the main event are expected to begin at approximately 10pm.

The action will be broadcast by online streaming platform DAZN. It can be watched by having a subscription to the service, which costs £7.99 a month.

A subscription can be cancelled at anytime. As well as hosting the online streaming coverage, DAZN is normally available to watch on TV via a Smart TV app or through your games console.

Who is on the undercard?

Saturday's undercard is an exciting one with two world title fights taking place before Warrington takes on Martinez.

Maxi Hughes will put his IBO lightweight title on the line against Ryan Walsh while Ebaine Bridges will challenge Maria Cecilia Roman for the IBF bantamweight title.

Full undercard

Maxi Hughes v Ryan Walsh - IBO world lightweight title

Maria Cecilia Roman v Ebanie Bridges - IBF women's world bantamweight title

Dalton Smith v Ray Moylette - WBC international silver super lightweight title

Skye Nicolson v Bec Connolly

Calum French v TBC

Mali Wright v TBC

Cory O'Regan v TBC

Are there any tickets left?