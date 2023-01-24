Bradford Girls Grammar School is the first in the country to deliver British Wheelchair Basketball’s Inspire a Generation programme, which is a six-week introduction to the ‘fully inclusive’ sport.
Organisers say the scheme is designed to “help [the school’s] children understand that access to sport and inclusive activity is for everyone, breaking down barriers and bringing pupils together with a sport anyone can play”.
The initiative was launched in 2020 by British Wheelchair Basketball, through £1.5m of funding from Sport England and the National Lottery.
Great Britain player and Paralympian Siobhan Fitzpatrick took part in a session at the Bradford school.
“It was fantastic to be at Bradford Girls Grammar School and see the Inspire a Generation
programme delivered so brilliantly,” she said.
“Seeing the children smile reminds me why I love the sport and why I got involved 12 years ago.
“It’s such a great opportunity to have our sport delivered in schools. I wish this kind of opportunity existed when I was at school and through British Wheelchair Basketball’s programme, Bradford Girls Grammar School are part of helping make sport more inclusive.”
Assistant-headteacher Benjamin Wood said: “I have always wanted to deliver wheelchair basketball in schools, but there hasn’t been the opportunity due to funding the equipment.
“Inspire a Generation has provided the perfect opportunity for us to deliver sessions across the whole school.
“British Wheelchair Basketball have been great and have provided support, guidance, and
training to upskill our staff in becoming activators.
“To see more schools - both primary and secondary-aged - involved would be great, regardless of whether they have disabled students or not.
“It is important for children to see past the chair and see the person, breaking down existing social barriers and stereotypes.”
British Wheelchair Basketball chief executive Justine Baynes is “thrilled” to see the programme being rolled out in Yorkshire.
“It allows even more communities, particularly young people, across the country to get involved in the sport,” he said.
“The programme gives us a fantastic opportunity to grow participation. I hope Bradford Girls’ Grammar School is the first school of many and we see many more taking an interest in the programme and our sport.
“Anybody can play wheelchair basketball. It’s the perfect sport for both disabled and non-
disabled people to take part in activity together.”