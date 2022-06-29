When are Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray playing on day three of Wimbledon

Grand slam winners Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are the headline attracttions on day three of Wimbledon.

Both are on centre court on Wednesday, with 10th seed Raducanu - the US Open champion - second up after Novak Djokovic.

Raducanu’s second-round match with France’s Caroline Garcia will begin shortly after Djokovic’s match with Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) which is due to start around 1.30pm.

Emma Raducanu is second up on centre court today (Picture: PA)

Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion, is the third match of the day on Centre Court, with his second-round encounter with big-serving American John Isner due to begin in the early evening.

Wednesday’s order of play

Centre Court: 13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus), Caroline Garcia (Fra) v (10) Emma Raducanu (Gbr), Andy Murray (Gbr) v (20) John Isner (USA).

Court 1: 13:00: Jule Niemeier (Ger) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (9) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Jaume Munar (Spa), (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul).

Emma Raducanu after a practice session on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Court 2: 11:00: (3) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), (15) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Magda Linette (Pol), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v (5) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa), Qiang Wang (Chn) v Heather Watson (Gbr).

Court 3: 11:00: Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Steve Johnson (USA), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), (10) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Mikael Ymer (Swe), Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) v (3) Ons Jabeur (Tun).

How can I watch?

Wimbledon - BBC One 1045, 1345 and 1900, BBC Two 1300.

