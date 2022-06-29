When are Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray playing on day three of Wimbledon

Read More
Both are on centre court on Wednesday, with 10th seed Raducanu - the US Open champion - second up after Novak Djokovic.
Raducanu’s second-round match with France’s Caroline Garcia will begin shortly after Djokovic’s match with Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) which is due to start around 1.30pm.
Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion, is the third match of the day on Centre Court, with his second-round encounter with big-serving American John Isner due to begin in the early evening.
Wednesday’s order of play
Centre Court: 13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus), Caroline Garcia (Fra) v (10) Emma Raducanu (Gbr), Andy Murray (Gbr) v (20) John Isner (USA).
Court 1: 13:00: Jule Niemeier (Ger) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (9) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Jaume Munar (Spa), (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul).
Court 2: 11:00: (3) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), (15) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Magda Linette (Pol), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v (5) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa), Qiang Wang (Chn) v Heather Watson (Gbr).
Court 3: 11:00: Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Steve Johnson (USA), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), (10) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Mikael Ymer (Swe), Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) v (3) Ons Jabeur (Tun).
How can I watch?
Wimbledon - BBC One 1045, 1345 and 1900, BBC Two 1300.