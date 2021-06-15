Royal Ascot 2021 is fast approaching.

This year's five-day festival will see crowds of up to 12,000 per day gain entry to witness top class horse racing at the annual meet.

Royal Ascot is one of a series of sporting and music events to welcome spectators back as part of the government's Covid research programme.

Royal Ascot 2021 is part of the government's Covid test programme to bring large crowds back to live events. (Pic: Getty)

Organisers are looking forward to seeing crowds attend the festival which usually attracts around 300,000 spectators across the five days in non-Covid times.

Here's all you need to know about Royal Ascot 2021 - from when it is to Gold Cup odds.

When is Royal Ascot 2021?

In 2021, Royal Ascot will take place from Tuesday 15 June to Saturday 19 June.

Where is Royal Ascot 2021?

The Royal Ascot festival takes place at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England.

Royal Ascot 2021 full schedule

Tuesday 15 June 2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 5.00pm Ascot Stakes 5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 6.10pm Copper Horse Stakes Wednesday 16 June 2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3.40pm Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4.20pm Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup 5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 6.10pm Kensington Palace Stakes Thursday 17 June 2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 4.15pm Gold Cup (Group 1) 5.00pm Britannia Stakes 5.35pm King George V Stakes 6.10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes Friday 18 June 2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3) 3.05pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3.40pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 5.00pm Sandringham Stakes 5.35pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 6.10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Saturday 19 June 2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed) 3.05pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4.20pm Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 5.00pm Wokingham Stakes 5.35pm Golden Gate Stakes 6.10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

What TV channel is showing Royal Ascot 2021?

Every race at Royal Ascot 2021 will be shown live on ITV.

ITV's coverage will be fronted by hosts Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani alongside pundit Jason Weaver across the five days of racing.

Chamberlin said: "With some of the crowds back, the atmosphere will return to Royal Ascot and we will ensure viewers at home won’t miss a thing with every race covered in a five hour show every day."

Cumani added: "Royal Ascot is one of my favourite weeks of the year. In spite of a ‘lockdown’ Ascot last year we had some extraordinary racing, and this year we expect more of this, plus the joy of having people back to bring Ascot back to its glitz, glamour and glory."

Royal Ascot 2021 TV schedule - Tuesday 15 June: 1.30pm-4pm (ITV) & 3.55pm-6.30pm (ITV4) - Wednesday 16 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) & 5.55pm-6.30pm (ITV4) - Thursday 17 June: 1.30pm-6.30pm (ITV4) & 4.10pm-4.30pm (ITV) - Friday 18 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) & 5.55pm-6.30pm (ITV4) - Saturday 19 June: 1.30pm-4pm (ITV) & 3.55pm-6.30pm (ITV4)

Tickets to Royal Ascot 2021 are no longer available.

Who is favourite to win at Royal Ascot 2021?

Ascot Gold Cup 2021 (Antepost) Stradivarius – 10/11 Twilight Payment - 5/1 Princess Zoe - 5/1 Amhran Na Bhfiann - 5/1 Rip Van Lips - 5/1 Trueshan – 5/1 Subjectivist – 6/1 Spanish Mission – 21/2 Santiago – 12/1 Search For A Song - 14/1 Tiger Moth – 14/1 Emperor of The Sun - 18/1