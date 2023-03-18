When is the Saudi Arabian F1 grand prix and how can I watch

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff has admitted he would not blame Lewis Hamilton for seeking a move away from Mercedes if the sport’s once-dominant team fails to reverse its slump.

Hamilton’s £40m-a-year contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season and his future is under the microscope following their poor start to 2023.

Hamilton was only fifth at the first round in Bahrain before he finished a distant sixth in opening practice on Friday for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 1.2 seconds adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Although team principal Wolff remains convinced that Hamilton, 38, will pen a new deal, he also said that his star driver’s head could be turned as he pursues a record eighth world championship.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the second practice session ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabia Formula One (Picture: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“If Lewis wants to win another championship he needs to make sure he has the car,” said Wolff.

“And if we cannot demonstrate that we are able to give him a car in the next couple of years then he will need to look everywhere.

“I don’t think he is doing it at this stage, but I will have no complaints if that happens in a year or two.”

Red Bull could have a vacancy at the end of the year with Sergio Perez operating on a 12-month deal, but it seems improbable that Hamilton would be paired alongside Verstappen.

Picture taken from the Shangri-La Jeddah hotel in Jeddah shows a general view of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the second practice session ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix. (Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ferrari is a possible avenue to explore if Charles Leclerc elects to engineer a move away.

But Wolff added: “I am absolutely confident [Hamilton will stay]. We are talking when we want to do it, and how, but we just need to change some terms and the dates basically.

“Lewis is at the stage of his career where we trust each other, we have formed a great bond and we have no reason to doubt each other even though is a difficult spell.

“It will be so nice when we come out of the valley of tears and return to solid performances.”

In Bahrain, Hamilton accused Mercedes of ignoring him on the development of this season’s machine.

Here, the British driver, who on Friday announced a sudden split from his long-time ally and performance coach Angela Cullen, said “we all need a kick” and revealed “there are times when you are not in agreement with certain team members”.

When is the race

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the second race of the Formula One season and takes place on Sunday, March 19.

Its starts at 5pm UK time.

For viewers in the United States, that is 12pm EST, and 9am PST.

How can I watch?

The race is live in the UK on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.55pm.