Who have Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick drawn in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Two weeks out from the Masters, the first World Golf Championship event of the season tees off in Austin, Texas, headlined by the hottest three players in men’s golf.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler comes into the defence of his World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play title having won the Players Championship 10 days ago and the Phoenix Open last month.

Scheffler, who also won the Masters last year in an equally hot start, has been paired with Tom Kim (17), Alex Noren (38) and Davis Riley (54) in group one of the 16, four-man groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Rahm has three wins to his name on the PGA Tour this year and is the second seed in Austin, going up against 2021 winner Billy Horschel (22), Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler (49).

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates after winning the Players Championship at Sawgrass. (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, with a win in Dubai this year on the DP World Tour, is grouped with Keegan Bradley (20), Denny McCarthy (48) and Scott Stallings (52). Sheffield’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is the 11th seed and is grouped with Sahith Theegala (26), Min Woo Lee (41) and J.J. Spaun (61).