Week 12 of the NFL season begins with a triple-header on Thursday.

Traditionally, Thursday night football is just one game which kicks off that week’s action, but it’s a special day in America, Thanksgiving, which is always the final Thursday of November.

And going back to the 1930s, there has always been at least one game on Thanksgiving.

The first is always held in Detroit with a 12.30pm Eastern (5.30pm UK time) kick-off, followed by a game in Dallas at 4.30pm Eastern (9.30pm UK time).

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions welcome Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving (Picture: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Detroit has been hosting games on Thanksgiving since 1934 and this week the 4-7 Lions take a three-game win streak into a tasty game with the 7-3 Buffalo Bills.

Dallas has hosted Thanksgiving games since 1966 and this week face a huge game with the NFC East rivals New York Giants.

Since 2006 there has been a primetime game on the Thanksgiving Thursday night and this year it sees the Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots, both of whom currently have winning records.

That game is at 8.20pm Eastern (1.20am on Friday morning in the UK).

An Atlanta Falcons fan gets ready to carve up a turkey in the Home Depot Backyard while tailgating on Thanksgiving prior to an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Picture: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

How can I watch?

