NOT TONIGHT: Cardiff Devils celebrate one of their goals in the 4-0 win over Sheffield Steelers at the Vindico Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: James Assinder/Devils and EIHL Media.

The Steelers headed to South Wales on Wednesday night to face the Devils team knowing a win would see them crowned champions for the first time since 2016.

The two points gained would have been enough to give them a four-point swing on second-placed Cardiff who, while still mathematically able to match the Steelers’ points tally, would have been scuppered by virtue of the leaders’ having far more regulation wins to their name.

As it happened, the Devils denied their visitors the result they required, their deserved 4-0 triumph meaning Aaron Fox’s team will have to wait at least three more days for what seems like their inevitable crowning moment.

NOT ON MY WATCH: Cardiff Devils' head coach, Pete Russell, was determined to not let Sheffield Steelers win the Elite League title at the Vindico Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: James Assinder/Cardiff & EIHL Media.

Two more wins – this weekend sees the Steelers visit Nottingham Panthers on Saturday before hosting Guildford Flames 24 hours later – will be enough to secure the title.

Given one team is their arch-rival and the other will still be licking its wounds after losing out to the Steelers in the Challenge Cup Final recently, there are few guarantees of Fox’s team getting over the line this weekend.

But Russell, whose team have a one-game weekend when they host Nottingham on Sunday, is convinced they will, more a matter of when, not if, as far as the GB head coach is concerned.

“Sheffield are going to win the league, we know that,” insisted Russell (pictured) after goals from Trevor Cox, Brendan Alderson, Jamie Arniel and Joey Marton sealed Wednesday night’s win at the Vindico Arena.

”They have consistently been the best team – the stats don’t lie – and congratulations to them, they will win it, for sure – unless the roof falls off the house, which I don’t think it will as they’ve got too much quality.

“But we showed big character because we didn’t want it (Steelers winning the league) to happen here.