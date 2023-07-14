SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ new defender Brien Diffley is only going to get better with age – according to the club’s former head coach Paul Thompson.

The 28-year-old American was announced earlier this week by the Elite League club, following a season in Denmark playing under Thompson at Odense Bulldogs.

Thompson was the man behind the bench in Sheffield between 2015-2018, winning a regular season championship and a play-off title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then spent a year coaching in the DEL at Schwenninger Wild Wings, a season in Italy’s second tier at Unterland before returning to Denmark for a second spell in 2021, having previously coached Aalborg Pirates in 2014-15.

Diffley joined Thompson in Odense last summer following two years in France helping the team to a third-place regular season finish before a first round play-off exit.

As the former Boston University D-man considered his options, Thompson proved a key figure in where he ended up as soon as it became clear the Steelers was a possible fit.

Thompson spoke at length to Diffley and with current Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox, with both parties clearly impressed with what they heard about club and player respectively.

BIG TALENT: Coach Paul Thompson believes former club Sheffield Steelers are getting a top operator in defender Brien Diffley, having worked with him in Denmark last season. Picture courtesy of Odense Bulldogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson would happily have taken Diffley back for a second season, but believes he will prove a positive addition to his former club’s roster as they look to land a first regular season title since 2016, his first season in charge at the Steelers.

“We’re a club that looks to bring young imports in and then move them on,” explained Thompson. “I wouldn’t say we’re a top salary club, we’re not. So we understand that if players come in and have very strong years, there is a good possibility that they are going to move on to bigger money teams.

“That’s the way it is. We understand it and we don’t have a problem with it, as long as we get a great year out of those imports - and we had a great year out of Brien.

“Brien spoke to me long and hard about it and I told him what the league could offer and what Sheffield could offer - it’s a good move for him.

TOP TIP: Former Sheffield Steelers' coach Paul Thompson expects defender Brien Diffley to have a positive influence in South Yorkshire during the 2023-24 Elite League season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s still young and I think he’s one of those guys that just gets better with every year.”

Diffley posted two goals and 12 assists in 42 regular season games for the Bulldogs, but Thompson often deployed the American in a more defensive role.

"He’s a super kid,” added Thompson. “He’s an elite skater and the league in Denmark is quicker than the league in the UK and he was quick in Denmark.

"Skating is his main strength, he can get up and down the ice and support the play but he’s good defensively. I wouldn’t say he’s a big lad, but his mobility, his lateral movement, his stick – because of his skating he doesn’t gamble on the defensive side of his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wasn’t a big point guy for me last season, but that was because I played him in a different role. I would expect him to get more points in Sheffield.