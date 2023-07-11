GETTING FINLAY ULRICK on board was the last big piece of the Hull Seahawks jigsaw ahead of the 2023-24 NIHL National season for head coach Matty Davies.

The weekend announcement that the 23-year-old forward from North Ferriby would indeed be coming ‘home’ on a full-time basis was warmly greeted by fans.

Now they are just waiting to discover who the third import signing for their team will be.

In 14 appearances last season for the Seahawks – part of a two-way deal with then parent club Manchester Storm – the right-hander posted 15 points, seven of them goals, and earned rave reviews from Davies every time he pulled on a Hull jersey.

HOMECOMING: Finlay Ulrick has signed for hometown team Hull Seahawks for the 2023-24 season. Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media.

The baulk of his ice time still came in the Elite League for the Storm, but opportunities for expanding his game – like for so many young British players at that level – remained at a premium.

It is probably the chance to play more game situations such as the power play and the penalty kill which helped convince Ulrick to give the second tier a try on a full-time basis – that and a coach in Davies who was extremely keen to have him on board.

“I’m really pleased with this one,” Davies told The Yorkshire Post. “It’s one we’ve been working on all summer.

“Fin has always had an idea that he wants to play in the Elite League and he’s obviously been with Manchester for a couple of years now. But with the way that league is going, it’s been tough for British players who are on the bubble to get a chance.

PIECES IN PLACE: Hull Seahawks head coach Matty Davies Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media.

“I think him coming to play for us last year was a bit of an eye opener for him, really and he realised that he could actually enjoy playing and being a big part of a team.”

Ulrick initially came through the Kingston Sharks junior program before making a switch to Sheffield for a couple of years ahead of a move to North America.

He then spent three years at Northwood School in Lake Placid before taking his first steps into senior hockey with Manchester in 2019-20.

Davies admitted there was competition for Ulrick’s signature for next season, making his confirmation one of the more satisfying pieces of business done over the summer.

“He’s a great kid, I’ve got a lot of time for him as a person,” added Davies. “He just literally turns up and does his job. There is no hassle with Fin, you always know what you’re going to get with him – he works hard every single shift, he’s a grafter and fits in with what I want from a team.

“And with him being from Hull, too, it has that extra pull for him – it means more to him coming from the area.

“He had a few options to go to other places but he obviously likes being at home, he’s comfortable with a lot of the lads that are here and he’s played with a lot of them in juniors and growing up and stuff.

