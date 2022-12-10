IT didn’t take Lee Bonner to make a big impression on his return to action last weekend.

Having missed several weeks of action with a hand injury, the 25-year-old forward was a welcome addition to the Sheffield Steeldogs’ roster for a tough two days on the road at NIHL National rivals Milton Keynes Lightning and Telford Tigers.

Greg Wood’s team came away with four points from the two games and, according to fellow forward Jason Hewitt, Bonner quickly made his presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He definitely came back with a bang,” said Hewitt, himself currrently consigned to assisting Wood on the Steeldogs bench as he himself remains out until late January with an upper-body injury.

BACK IN THE GAME: Lee Bonner had the deaired impact when he returned to the Sheffield Steeldogs' line-up last weekend after an injury-enforced lay-off. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s an impact player, always has been and he just gives it his all every game. Saturday, he got his feet under him again and then on the Sunday he really stepped up, scored a couple of goals and made some monster hits, so he was back to his normal self.

"He’s important to us and when he plays like that he’s a force to be reckoned with. He would walk into any team in this league and that is what you judge it by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a bit of a rat and he likes getting shouted at – he’s probably a bit like my old self!”

The Steeldogs will look to continue their run of good form on home ice tomorrow when Basingstoke Bison visit Ice Sheffield (face-off 4.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAMILIAR FACE: Former Sheffield Steeldogs' D-man Thomas Barry (left) has joined Leeds Knights for the remainder of the season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leaders Leeds Knights have signed former Steeldogs’ D-man Thomas Barry in time for today’s top-of-the-table clash with Peterborough Phantoms at Elland Road (face-off 4.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry goes straight into the line-up to face another of his former clubs, having left the Phantoms last month. Tomorrow sees the Knights travel to Raiders IHC. They are missing six bodies, including defensive pair Sam Zajac and Jordan Griffin. Archie Hazeldine, Carter Hamill, Oliver Endicott and Tate Shudra are away with Great Britain Under-20s at the World Championships in Lithuania.