THE SUMMERTIME is often a nervous time for hockey coaches, as they see which of the players they want back for the following season, do indeed commit to another year – or if they find themselves what they consider to be a better option.

The insecurity works both ways, of course, with players hoping to return to a club finding themselves discarded and in need of a new home.

Safe to say, then, that head coach Aaron Fox was relieved when forward Scott Allen opted for a second season with Sheffield Steelers, the 33-year-old having taken his time to consider his options – including a possible move to Elite League rivals Cardiff Devils – before deciding on a return to South Yorkshire.

Allen’s healthy relationship with Great Britain head coach Pete Russell, developed during two years together at EHC Freiburg in DEL 2, almost led to a South Wales reunion for the pair, the former Glasgow Clan coach having been appointed by Cardiff back in May.

BACK FOR MORE: Forward Scott Allen considered his options before deciding that his future lay with Sheffield Steelers. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

But Fox and the team he has put together this summer were enough to convince Edmonton-born Allen that he should remain on board, to build on an impressive first campaign at the Utilita Arena which brought him 53 points – including 28 goals – in 65 games.

“I like Pete (Russell) and enjoyed my time playing for him – we had some good chats, but for me if it was the UK it was Sheffield,” said Allen.

“I tested the water for sure – as a free agent that’s my right to do so. We had enjoyed good times in Germany and I had a couple of friends playing on teams over there, so we did take a look to see if there was any interest from those sides with the benefit of knowing that Sheffield was there as well

“My family and I really enjoyed Sheffield, so in the end it was a no-brainer for us. I love the city and the environment that Foxy creates, so Sheffield was the only team in the UK for me.

SIGNED AND SEALED: Head coach Aaron Fox was pleased to get Scott Allen back for a second season at Sheffield Steelers Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I like the pieces we have returning – of course I will miss some of the guys moving on but I do like the look of what is coming in. There is a solid core coming back which is important.”

Fox was keen to bring 6ft 3ins Allen back for a variety of reasons, chief among them being his flexibility across the forward line.

“Scott skates very well for a big guy and can also play a heavy game,” said Fox. “He’s also great for the dressing room and is a guy we will count on in a leadership role.

"Having him back gives us a big, versatile two-way forward that can play all three positions. He has an outstanding shot and release and led our team in goals last year.