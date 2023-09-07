Journeys to an Olympic or Paralympic Games often beat a path through the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The athletics track has been frequently used for national indoor events, while the British Boxing squad has been based here since 2008, producing multiple medallists at Olympics since Beijing; the pictures of Nicola Adams and Anthony Joshua with gold medals around their necks adorning the walls of the state-of-the-art gym.

The British Paralympic table tennis squad has been based here since the middle of the last decade, and this week it is their sport that is taking centre stage.

Since Monday, 267 athletes from 35 countries have been contesting the ITTF European Para Table Tennis Championships, which run until Saturday evening.

Will Bayley of Great Britain regained his European title in Sheffield on Thursday (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On Thursday, for the 36 athletes in singles finals, a European title brought with it a spot at the Paralympics a year from now, their road from Sheffield to Paris now clearly marked ahead.

Will Bayley, pictured, achieved that clarity of purpose, the British Paralympic table tennis movement’s leading light for his medals at the last three Paralympics - gold in Rio - and appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. Bayley defeated reigning champion Jean-paul Montanus of the Netherlands 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9 in the final on Thursday night, extending a win streak in singles play that dates back to his defeat in the Paralympic final in Tokyo two years ago.

Bayley celebrated by kicking over the court-side hoardings to embrace his supporters before revealing: “I’m feeling emotional because it means a lot to me. Winning the European title again after all these years shows I’ve still got the hunger and desire.

“I’m at the peak of my powers and I’m the best player in the world, and I can’t wait to prove it (in Paris).

The scene at the English Institute of Sport this week, host of the ITTF European Para Table Tennis Championships.

“I’m getting older and more mature. I had a year out after my injury and I worked really hard.

“Things happen for a reason and I believe I have come out of it a much better player.”

For Sheffield this is another prestigious event to be staging, and comes with another European Championships in figure skating headed to the Steel City in 2026.

British Table Tennis only had a year to prepare for the championships and the huge influx of athletes and support staff it would bring to the city, but together with local company MLS Events, have made it a triumph.

For the spectator who has two days left to catch the action, there are 12 tables inside the running track, a veritable feast of action when games are taking place on every table, but a lot more followable on finals day when just three or four medal-matches are taking place.

Todmorden’s Megan Shackleton, a bronze-medallist in the women’s doubles at the Tokyo Paralympics, begins her mixed doubles campaign alongside Jack Hunter-Spivey in the round-robin stage on Friday, with the finals on Saturday. Hunter-Spivey was beaten in his classification’s singles final on Thursday.