William Buick chooses Adayar over Hurricane Lane for his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe ride

This was William Buick celebrating the St Leger win of Hurricane Lane earlier this month.

WILLIAM Buick will ride Adayar in preference to stablemate Hurricane Lane if both horses take their chance in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week.

Adayar was a surprise winner of the Derby in June, but backed up that performance with a brilliant effort in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Hurricane Lane, meanwhile, was third at Epsom and has since won the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger, with James Doyle on standby for the Arc ride.

Adayar ridden by jockey William Buick on their way to winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes

Appleby said the Frankel colts will work today, with a final decision due next week on Hurricane Lane’s participation.

He told the Godolphin website: “A week is a long time in racing, particularly when you are coming into a race such as the Arc.

“We obviously have to take on board the well-being of both horses, but also the way the race is taking shape, and, very importantly, the ground at Longchamp.

“The one thing Hurricane Lane does not want is a quick surface. Adayar comes into the versatile category, but we have always felt ease in the ground enhances Hurricane Lane’s prospects.”

William Buick after Hurricane Lane won the St Leger. However the jockey has opted to ride Adayar in the Arc.

Of the decision Buick was facing, Appleby said: “It’s a hard choice, but William is confident he’s picking the right horse.”

Meanwhile Perfect Power – one of the most exciting two-year-old colts – can add a second Group One to his tally by winning today’s six-furlong Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Malton trainer Richard Fahey’s charge posted a memorable effort to get off the mark at the top table last time, reversing previous form with a couple of runners to sprint clear inside the final furlong in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Owned by Sheikh Rashid, jockey Christophe Soumillon keeps the ride after his heroics in France.

Benbatl returned to winning form with a gutsy success in the Unibet “You’re On” Joel Stakes at Newmarket.