William Buick confident favourite Hurricane Lane can fend off Classic rivals

William Buick partners Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane in today's Cazoo St Leger.

He was still an ambitious young rider when the victory of Arctic Cosmos in 2010 provided him with a breakthrough Classic success.

Buick won the following year’s St Leger on Masked Marvel, but he believes Hurriciane Lane, owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s Goldophin operation and trained by Charlie Appleby, is better than both of his past winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory would be particularly sweet following Buick’s recent wedding to Jane Duncan whose father, Roderick, is Doncaster’s much respected clerk of the course.

This was William Buick winning the 2010 St Leger on Arctic Cosmos.

“It’s a race I always look forward to and Hurricane Lane goes there with a good profile,” the 33-year-old said ahead of today’s test that forms part of the Qipco British Champions Series.

“He’s only been beaten once, in the Derby behind Adayar, and that was a good run in itself. Hurricane Lane’s form before and since is rock solid and he’s really shown his quality in the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix De Paris, where he was spectacular.

“The way he finished off both races suggests there ought not to be a problem with the trip, but you never know until you try it.

“With his run style and his breeding you would imagine he would stay as well as anything else would, and he’s got the quality, but I’ve ridden non stayers before in the race who I thought would get the trip.”

William Buick also won the 2011 St Leger on Masked Marvel.

The John Gosden-trained Arctic Cosmos was largely unfancied when winning in 2010 but Buick, who by then had won a Sheema Classic on Dar Re Mi and several other Group Ones abroad, was pretty confident he would stay.

He recalled: “It was early in my career and my first season with John, so a first British Group 1 was a landmark for me. John had set him up for the race beautifully and it was one of those plans that came together quietly on the day. He was one we certainly thought would stay, and it was an important win at that stage in my career.”

Meanwhile Gosden hailed superstar stayer Stradivarius as a “phenomenon” after Frankie Dettori’s mount won a second Doncaster Cup yesterday to the delight of ever enthusiastic crowds.

Given a confident ride by Dettori, the son of Sea The Stars cruised into contention in the home straight and passed the post with two and a half lengths in hand over Alerta Roja.

Gosden said: “He’s a wonderful horse. He’s been great at home. He’s enjoyed all his training. He loves his racing and likes coming racing.

“He’s a phenomenon. We had no qualms about coming here. He senses a horse coming to him and plays cat and mouse with them now.

“His enthusiasm is there 100 per cent and I can assure everyone who loves him, the moment it’s not there he will be retired. Until that day comes, which he will tell us, he will race.”