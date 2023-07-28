William Haggas hoping for prosperous York result with Mr Prospero in Go Racing in Yorkshire finale

William Haggas expects My Prospero to take advantage of what he considers a "good opportunity" in today's Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15).

The race is the feature at the final day of the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival, sponsored by Sky Bet.

A Group Two winner in France last summer, the Iffraaj colt has since been campaigned exclusively at the highest level and has run three fine races in defeat.

He was beaten just half a length into third place in the Champion Stakes in October and so far this term has finished fourth in the Lockinge at Newbury and the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Favourite’s chance: Tom Marquand and My Prospero are fancied to give Skipton-born trainer William Haggas victory in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes today. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

It is a measure of the regard in which My Prospero is held at Somerville Lodge that Skipton-born Haggas was underwhelmed by his most recent performance at Ascot and hopes he can make the most of having his sights lowered back in Group Two company on the Knavesmire.

"It's a good opportunity for him. We think he's in really good form so hopefully he'll run a good race, I'm sure he'll run well," said the Newmarket handler.

"It's one of those (trappy) races, but he's very well and he should go well.

"I was a bit disappointed with his run at Ascot, he's definitely better than that I think, but Saturday will tell us because he needs to be shaping up well here."

My Prospero is a hot favourite to dispatch of four talented rivals in the hands of Tom Marquand.

Connections are looking forward to the belated return of the Owen Burrows-trained Alflaila, who won his final three starts of last season but has been sidelined since suffering an injury in Bahrain.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell, said: "It's his first start since October, but he was a progressive horse last year.

"As long as he's not too rusty, hopefully he'll run a good race. It's a trappy little contest and he'll need to be at his best, but it will just be nice to get him back on the track."

Royal Champion steps back up in grade after winning the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"It's a small field but it looks a good race," said his trainer Roger Varian.

"He's coming into it off the back of a win in a strong renewal of the Wolferton and he won it well, so he deserves his place in a race like this."

The small but select field is completed by Mashhoor, who has won his last three races in Ireland for Johnny Murtagh, and William Knight's outsider Checkandchallenge.

Off the track, York have announced recruitment specialists Pertemps Network are the new sponsors of the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks to be run on Ladies Day at the Ebor Festival next month.

With the new three-year partnership in place, the prize money remains at a record level of £500,000 for 2023, as well as being a part of the prestigious QIPCO British Champions Series.

Meanwhile at Ascot, Malton’s Richard Fahey is "expecting a bit better" from Pretty Crystal as she lines up in a strong renewal of the Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot.

The Dubawi filly finished fifth in the Albany Stakes over the same course and six-furlong distance at last month's Royal meeting, with that form already franked by runner-up Matrika and fourth-placed Persian Dreamer, who followed up their defeats by Porta Fortuna with their own Group Two successes.

Persian Dreamer's stablemate Komat was sixth in the Albany and they take each other on again, with Fahey hopeful Pretty Crystal can gain a second win in three runs, following a smart debut success at Ripon in June.

"I do like her quite a bit and thought she ran OK at Ascot," said Fahey. "She has improved, but she'll need to.

"She's in good form and I don't see why she shouldn't go on the likely easier ground.

