Women's Tour coming to Yorkshire - but only if funding shortfall of £500,000 is found

The Women’s Tour will officially come to Yorkshire for the first time this June – provided organisers can secure a major sponsor.

Britain’s longest-running major international stage race, which began in 2014 and counts Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos as former winners – has skirted South Yorkshire in the past with stages in Chesterfield in 2016 and 2017, but will this year hold its queen stage from Dalby Forest to Guisborough via the North York Moors, on Friday, June 9.

However, that is dependent on organisers making up a shortfall of £500,000 in funding.

Organisers Sweetspot announced the route for this June’s race on Thursday but also warned the popular event “urgently requires additional commercial income for the 2023 edition”.

Former winner Lizzie Deignan of Trek Segafredo in action in the 2021 Women's Tour (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The race went ahead without a title sponsor in 2022 and is still seeking a lead partner. Additionally, three of the race’s four jerseys – the leader, mountains and best young rider classifications – are without a sponsor, while commercial packages remain available for individual stages.

The race is also seeking a vehicle partner after Skoda exercised a break clause to end their deal at the end of last year.

Sweetspot have a soft deadline of mid-April to begin plugging the gap given the need to begin booking accommodation, finalising logistics for the race and confirming plans with local authorities.

The route announced on Thursday will see the race begin with a stage between Stratford-upon-Avon and Royal Leamington Spa on June 7 and conclude with a street race around Birmingham on June 11.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour through Chesterfield in 2017 (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

Yorkshire hosts the third stage, the exact route and length to be revealed in the near future.

It was hoped that Thursday’s route launch could spark new interest in the race, and it is understood organisers have already had some conversations with potential partners in the wake of the announcement and remain optimistic of the race going ahead.

Race director Mick Bennett said: “Given the current economic climate, we have had to work harder than ever before to put together a race befitting of the world’s best teams and riders, so I must thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support of the event.”