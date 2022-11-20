World champion Josh Warrington reveals Strictly Come Dancing offer - and why he turned it down

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington has revealed he was offered the chance to compete on Strictly Come Dancing but turned it down “as it's renowned for affairs”.

The Leeds boxer is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet but that has not stopped bosses at Strictly asking about his availability for the programme. He has also been given the chance to appear on ITV’s Dancing on Ice but could not take part due to the risk of injury.

Warrington would not have been the first fighter from Leeds to appear on the show with Olympic champion Nicola Adams taking part in series 18.

Other boxers have also competed. In 2009, former unified two-weight world champion Joe Calzaghe partnered with Kristina Rihanoff on the show – with the pair later dating.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: IBF world featherweight champion, Josh Warrington shows off their belt to the fans prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road on April 02, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Warrington says he might be open to appearing on reality TV in the future but the featherweight champion is not ready to walk away from boxing just yet.

Warrington said: "I have been offered Dancing on Ice but you can't do that incase you injure yourself. I got offered Strictly but Mrs Warrington was not happy about that - as it's renowned for affairs!

"I am too stiff as well, I can't dance. I love this sport, it scares me the day I have got to hang up the gloves. I am a boxing fan - I watch fights and get excited myself. I love the sport.

"There is easier ways to go make a living but I keep telling my wife that I will have one or two more years.”

Warrington defends his IBF title against mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the Leeds Arena on December 10. The Mexican has won 26 of his 28 professional bouts losing the other two.