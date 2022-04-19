World Championship: Stuart Bingham’s victory over Lyu Haotian is ‘made in Sheffield’

Stuart Bingham. Picture: PA.

The 2015 world champion beat Sheffield-based Lyu Haotian 10-5 on Tuesday, and then revealed he had enjoyed extra training at two Steel City snooker academies.

Victoria’s Academy – the home to Lyu – and the Ding Junhui Academy offer top-class facilities and many top players utilise the tables during the 17-day marathon of the World Championship.

They certainly helped Bingham, who made eight 50-plus breaks to halt Lyu’s challenge at the first hurdle.

“My strength is my break building,” said Bingham. “It was good to get my timing right.

“I’ve been up here for a few days and I’ve been to both Victoria and Ding’s academies.

“Something has clicked on the practice table, so it was nice to show not just my break building but my safety game.

“It was nice to come here and walk out in front of a packed crowd. I had the vibes of the semi-finals last year. I have good memories coming back here.

“Not everyone can settle down, but if you can and play some good snooker then this is the best place to be. I had a smile on my face, enjoyed it and showed what I can do.

“It was a tough game with Lyu Haotian. I knew I had to be on my guard. I played some good snooker and I’m pleased to be through to round two,” said Bingham, who reached the semi-finals in Sheffield last year.

Bingham will now the face the winner of Ding, 35, or Kyren Wilson, who start their campaign on Wednesday morning.

Eight-time finalist John Higgins trails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-4 after the first session of their opening round match.