James Wilson in World Championship action against Luke Woodhouse. Picture by Chris Dean/PDC.

The 49-year-old, who is originally from Huddersfield, was beaten 3-1 by Luke Woodhouse in a round one tie at Alexandra Palace in London on Monday evening.

Wilson, who has yet to win a match in five attempts at the PDC Worlds, made a good start, taking the opening set 3-2 thanks to a 72 checkout in the deciding leg.

Wilson, nicknamed the Jamie Dodger, broke his opponent’s throw in the opening game of the next set, but lost the next three legs as Woodhouse levelled the match, before 3-2 and 3-1 victories in the final two sets secured a second round clash with Damon Heta.