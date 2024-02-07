All Sections
Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen take huge step to Paris with Doha bronze

City of Sheffield diver Yasmin Harper hopes she and her 3m synchro partner Scarlett Mew Jensen have put themselves on the road to the Paris Olympics after securing a second successive medal at the world championships.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT

Where six months ago they won a silver in their first major event together in Japan, on Wednesday in Doha it was a bronze medal as Harper and Mew Jensen rubber-stamped their Olympic credentials. Having moved into contention in the opening two rounds, the British duo had to execute a redive in round three after music interrupted their run down the springboards. They managed to score 63.90 in the repeated dive to stay in third place.

"Honestly, I don't know about Scarlett, but my legs were shaking for that one," said Harper, 23.

"I think we've put ourselves in a great position to go to Paris. It's on my mind all the time."

Britain's bronze-medallists Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of City of Sheffield pose with their medals after the final of the women's 3m springboard synchro diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha on February 7, 2024. (Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's bronze-medallists Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of City of Sheffield pose with their medals after the final of the women's 3m springboard synchro diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha on February 7, 2024. (Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

It was Britain’s eighth medal of the world championships and third from a Yorkshire diver after bronzes for City of Sheffield’s Ross Haslam in the 1m springboard and Lois Toulson of Leeds in the 10m synchro.

