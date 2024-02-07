Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen take huge step to Paris with Doha bronze
Where six months ago they won a silver in their first major event together in Japan, on Wednesday in Doha it was a bronze medal as Harper and Mew Jensen rubber-stamped their Olympic credentials. Having moved into contention in the opening two rounds, the British duo had to execute a redive in round three after music interrupted their run down the springboards. They managed to score 63.90 in the repeated dive to stay in third place.
"Honestly, I don't know about Scarlett, but my legs were shaking for that one," said Harper, 23.
"I think we've put ourselves in a great position to go to Paris. It's on my mind all the time."
It was Britain’s eighth medal of the world championships and third from a Yorkshire diver after bronzes for City of Sheffield’s Ross Haslam in the 1m springboard and Lois Toulson of Leeds in the 10m synchro.