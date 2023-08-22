York Community Stadium joins Twickenham on list to host 2025 Rugby World Cup matches
The stadium, which hosted women’s fixtures in last autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, is one of eight venues chosen and the only one in Yorkshire.
Women’s union internationals that come to these parts usually go to Doncaster’s Castle Park.
Twickenham is the biggest stadium earmarked for the 2025 tournament. The stadium witnessed a world record crowd for a women’s international of 58,498 when England beat France earlier this year.
Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is the second biggest of the selected venues with a capacity of 49,000, while Premiership clubs Exeter and Northampton will host matches at Sandy Park and Franklin’s Gardens respectively.
The remaining games will be played at the Salford Community Stadium, Brighton Community Stadium, and Ashton Gate in Bristol.
England, led by Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft, reached the final of the 2022 tournament in New Zealand.