York Racecourse: Green light given to ambitious £5m transformation plan

The green light has been given to plans for the transformation of a large area of York Racecourse.

The £5m investment will see improvements in facilities for racing fans with two additional lawns, seating, catering outlets, toilets, bars, betting facilities and big screens, to the south of the venue’s Knavesmire Stand.

The work will start after racing has finished this season (the last racing days on the Knavesmire are Friday and Saturday, Oct 13 and 14) and is due to be completed in time for the summer racing season next year.

The project will see lawns created near to the Bustardthorpe and Knavesmire Stands and a high level canopy, similar to that which was installed at the John Carr stand in 2015.

York Racecourse has been given the green light to spend £5m on an upgrade. Photo credit: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

As part of the scheme, the Bustardthorpe Stand, which was erected in 1913, will be refurbished and the existing 1950s’ extension at the back of that stand will be replaced with one to complement the work of renowned York architect, Walter Brierley.

The temporary Roberto Village Bar facilities will be made into a permanent feature, single storey building, offering food, bar and betting.

Chief executive and clerk of the course William Derby said: “With the green light now given to what is both an exciting and carefully considered scheme, I am delighted that work can get underway to further improve the experience of racing on the Knavesmire.

"These improvements are another sign of the clear vision held by the York Race Committee to ensure we remain one of the world’s best racecourses. As a summer venue, we want to provide lawns to enjoy, however we are mindful of the Yorkshire weather, so we are looking to repeat the success of the canopy that sits above the John Carr Terrace.”

As works are due to started right after the course’s October meeting, there will be some changes for that final meeting, with racegoers wanting a pint of the Ebor IPA having it served in the Dayjur Bar in the Knavesmire Stand, as the Theakston Bar itself forms part of the redevelopment.