Copper Knight, York’s winningmost horse, is turned out again tonight when he runs at Pontefract – the first meeting of this year’s Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival.

Seventh heaven: YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 16: David Allan riding Tim Easterby's Copper Knight to win The Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap at York Racecourse back in 2019 - one of the horse's record-breaking seven wins on the Knavesmire.

Tim Easterby’s nine-year-old son of Sir Prancelot claimed an historic seventh win on the Knavesmire when claiming the five furlong Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap under Sean Kirrane last Friday.

He’s back over the same trip tonight, in the Class 2 John Winter & Co 60th Birthday Handicap (7.50), with Kirrane again in the plate, and the Great Habton trainer’s son William spoke of the stable’s pride at the popular sprinter’s winning feat.

Easterby junior, who bought the horse for £5,000 out of Hugo Palmer’s yard when he was two years old, said he did not remind his father of the bargain buy but said they had all enjoyed the horse’s memorable career.

He said: “It was fantastic, really really good. He’s been an absolute legend for the yard and it is just great that he keeps winning there.

“He’s a good horse and you have to be good to win at York.”

Looking forward to tonight’s race, he added: “He runs in the sprint at Pontefract, only a pound higher than when he won at York, along with [stablemate] Mattice who was third to him and will be suited by a stiff five furlongs and should run a good race as well.”

He also explained father Tim’s enthusiasm for the Summer Festival week, sponsored by Sky Bet, which is now in its 15th year.

He said: “We’ve got some course specialists running at the Yorkshire meetings, horses that seem to like it in Yorkshire and a trainer that doesn’t like to leave Yorkshire, so it’s great!”

David Easterby has a couple of runners he was keen to highlight tonight, with Keep Warm going in the six furlong Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Nursery Handicap (6.40) and Bay of Hope lining up in the concluding Dreams Of Fleetwood Mac After Racing Handicap (9.00), again over six.

He said: “Keep Warm won a nursery at Pontefract at the last meeting, he’s gone up 6lbs, but we’re running in a 0-60 with a 6lb penalty. He’ll never be able to run in that class of race again, so I think he’s got a good chance.

“We opted to go to Pontefract with Bay Of Hope. He won with Dave Allan at Redcar and finished third at Ayr and I think he goes there with a cracking chance.”

