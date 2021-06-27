Yorkshire athletes Beth Dobbin and Scott Lincoln set for Olympic debut in Tokyo

Made it: Great Britain's 200m runner Beth Dobbin from Doincaster has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Dobbin got the top-two finish she needed in the 200m while Lincoln won the British shot putt title for the sixth successive occasion at British Athletics Championships in Manchester.

On a good day for Yorkshire athletes, Leeds-based Tom Bosworth took the 5,000m race walk title, Leeds’s Jess Mayho and Wakefield Harriers’ Amy-Eloise Markovc were silver medallists in the women’s hammer and 5,000m respectively.

Elsewhere, rising star Keely Hodgkinson insists she will relish the spotlight after upsetting Laura Muir to book her place at the Olympics.

Great Scott: York's Scott Lincoln will represent Great Britain in the men's shot putt in Tokyo. Picture: Paul Harding/PA Wire.

The 19-year-old defended her 800m British title in stunning style to add to the European Indoor gold she won in March.

Hodgkinson clocked one minute 59.61 seconds after overhauling Muir and Jemma Reekie in the final 70 metres at the “I love being in this championship environment and feel I can perform under pressure,” she said.

“The pressure wasn’t on me; I was a little bit of an underdog but I enjoy being in the championship environment, it’s something I thrive off, even being 19. I’m excited putting myself up against the world’s best.

“I really did believe I could do it. It was a case of executing and not panicking, especially against Laura and Jemma who are very, very good athletes.

“It’s something I can’t put into words. To come away with the win wasn’t just a confidence-booster but a testament to how hard I’ve worked. I’m really glad I’ve been able to secure my place. I’d definitely like to emulate Kelly (Holmes, 2004 Olympic 800m and 1500m champion) but I was only two when she ran that race so I don’t really remember it.

Muir, the 1500m European champion, finished in two minutes 0.24 seconds and is likely to be handed a discretionary spot for the 800m, with Team GB’s athletics squad named on Tuesday, after failing to make the top two.

Adam Gemili won the men’s 200m final in 20.63 seconds and is on the plane to Tokyo having finished an agonising fourth in Rio five years ago.

He said: “It’s nice to make the team, it was cool. The wind was strong, we came off the bend and I was like ‘oh my God.’ It wasn’t spectacularly quick, especially given the times around the world, but it’s not about that here. It’s about making the team and what matters is Tokyo and I’m looking forward to it. I just need to race more. I was going to do the 100m too but my coach said to focus on the 200m. I just need races, I’ve missed a lot this year.”