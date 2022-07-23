Cash bonus: Yorkshire charites could win £20,000 thanks to a special sweepstake based around next month's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap run on the Knavesmire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake is inviting entries from local charities and community groups from across the county, providing them with a chance to receive a generous donation.

The sweepstake-style competition will see 22 good causes shortlisted and matched with a runner from this year’s Sky Bet Ebor – Britain’s richest Flat handicap – which takes place on Saturday, August 20. The shortlisted causes will learn of their contender in a live TV draw.

Not only will the charity, foundation or community group matched to the horse that wins benefit, but second and third place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively, with all remaining shortlisted entrants also given a £1,000 donation to put towards their project.

To further support their funding efforts, each shortlisted good cause will also receive two tickets to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival on Saturday August 20, to use as a raffle prize, or gift to one of their valued members or volunteers.

Applicants have until August 1 to submit an online application form – available at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk – providing background on the work they do in the community, and a specific project or activity they’d use the money for, if their horse was to win.