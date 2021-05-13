Yorkshire diver Jack Laugher claims silver medal in European Aquatics Championships

Great Britain's Jack Laugher with his silver medal after the men's 1m springboard final at the Diving event during the European Aquatics Championships. Picture: Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images.

The double Rio 2016 Olympic medallist from Harrogate had posted the highest score in the morning’s preliminary round, so went into the evening’s final as favourite to clinch top spot.

A slight over-rotation on his second dive saw him drop to sixth but from there, Laugher set about climbing the leaderboard and had all-but secured a medal when it was time for his final dive of the evening. Laugher’s dive of two and a half somersaults, one twist with a 3.2 degree of difficulty was awarded 76.80 points by the judges – the second-highest score for any single dive in the final – and saw him leapfrog Giovanni Tocci into silver-medal position.

The Italian had to settle for bronze but Laugher’s overall score of 402.90 wasn’t enough to catch Germany’s Patrick Hausding (427.75).

“I’m always happy to win a medal but I know I can perform better,” Laugher told BBC Sport after the final.

“There were difficult conditions here today and I’m not happy with five of my six dives in that event, but at least I finished strongly.”

Laugher, who won synchronised 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo World Cup and Olympic test event last week, will compete in that event alongside Dan Goodfellow tonight.